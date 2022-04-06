Hero Electric to convert 25 percent of Shadowfax delivery fleet into EVs

Hero Electric, India’s electric two-wheeler company today announced its partnership with Shadowfax Technologies, India’s crowdsourced platform for last-mile deliveries under which Hero is set to assist Shadowfax in converting 25% of its 100K-strong delivery fleet into EVs.

The logistics and the last-mile delivery segments are growing at an unprecedented pace and make for an appropriate reason for a green mobility shift to cut emissions.

“Also, with the Government’s push to convert combustion engine vehicles used in the delivery segment to EVs, Hero has been fronting the switch through multiple B2B partnerships. Expanding the EV ecosystem, the two-wheeler manufacturer will continue such collaborations to attain mission ‘Zero Emission’,” stated the press release issued.

Mr. Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, said, “Industry this year will witness upward growth and faster transformation of B2B fleets across the country given the strengthening infrastructure. Policymakers across central and state governments are continuing to encourage this shift as more businesses are opting for cleaner solutions to reach their consumers. At Hero, we strive to provide 360-degree solutions to our B2B customers through our strong network presence across India. This association will aid us in enabling carbon-free mobility in the logistics market and cater to consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by Shadowfax.”

Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder & CEO of Shadowfax Technologies, said, “We are very excited to embark on this journey of electrification of the initial 25% of our existing fleet with Hero Electric. This partnership will help bolster our efforts of holistically trying to solve all the challenges and keep up with the growing demand. In addition to boosting our pursuit of a greener, cleaner environment, it will provide earning opportunities for all. Additionally, we feel proud to be part of the government initiative, NITI Aayog project ‘Shoonya- Zero Pollution Mobility, which is tirelessly working towards the EV agenda.”

In a recent announcement, Shadowfax also shared its plans for rapid electrification of the fleet and its aim to move to 75% electric vehicles by 2024.

Besides, aiming to convert 35% of sales from the B2B segment in the next four years, Hero has been steering forward its endeavour to provide seamless delivery experiences for its consumers and maximise traction towards EV transition in India.