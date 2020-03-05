Domestic equity markets gave up nearly all of their shine to end little changed on Thursday evening. The S&P Sensex and NSE Nifty50 Index remained volatile throughout the day and ended with marginal profits.

The Sensex ended up 61.13 points at 38,470.61 and Nifty closed at 11,258.95 high by 7.95 per cent.

The laggards on the BSE were led by Reliance, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and

HDFC. The FMCG along with the PSU Banking index ended with gains.

Yes Bank was the top Nifty gainer after Bloomberg reported that government has allowed SBI-led consortium to buy stakes in the sinking private lender.

At the time of closing, Yes bank was up 26.96 per cent at Rs 37.20 apiece.

(With input from agencies)