India’s leading IT company HCL CEO C. Vijayakumar and Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar has been appointed in the Global Board of Directors of US-India Business Council, the top advocacy group said on Thursday.

“The other who joined the board are Magesvaran Suranjan, Procter & Gamble President for the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa; David Neenan President for International of TransUnion; and Amit Kalyani Deputy MD of Bharat Forge,” it added.

Sharing her views on the development and appointment of the leaders Nisha Biswal, President of USIBC said, “Bringing on leaders of this caliber ensures that USIBC can deliver on an ambitious and wide-ranging advocacy agenda.”

