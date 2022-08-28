Over half of Bitcoin’s daily trading volume fake globally: Report

A report has revealed that more than half of all Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, daily trading volumes are reportedly fake.

Amid global economic turmoil it dipped below $20,000 on Saturday.

Fake or non-economic on 157 crypto exchanges

A Forbes analysis has reported that of 157 crypto exchanges and trading platforms, more than half (51 per cent) of all Bitcoin daily trading volumes are reportedly fake or non-economic.

“We estimate the global daily bitcoin volume for the industry was $128 billion on June 14. That is 51 percent less than the $262 billion one would get by taking the sum of self-reported volume from multiple sources,” the report mentioned.

Industry lacks genuine method of calculation

The report mentioned that Bitcoin represents 40 per cent of the $1 trillion global crypto market but it lacks a genuine method of calculating daily volume. It further says, “even among the industry’s most reputable research firms,” do not have a proper method.

“For instance, CoinMarketCap puts the latest 24-hour trading of bitcoin at $32 billion, CoinGecko at $27 billion, Nomics at $57 billion and Messari at $5 billion,” the report revealed.

Mismatch on trading platforms

In terms of how much Bitcoin activity takes place, 21 crypto exchanges generate $1 billion or more in daily trading activity, while the next 33 exchanges had volume between $200 million and $999 million.

Binance the Market leader

Binance is the leader with a 27 per cent market share, followed by FTX. Chicago-based CME Group is the market leader in bitcoin futures trading.

Downfall after stabilisation in the market

For a few weeks, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, remained stable. Again on Saturday, It plunged once again below $20,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote address.

Bitcoin prices had stabilised around the $23,000 to $24,000 level after plunging below $20,000 in June.