Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Lockheed Martin on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the ongoing Aero India 2021, to explore industrial opportunities.

“We are excited to explore potential opportunities with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), one of the largest aerospace companies in Asia,” said Vice President of Business Development Integrated Fighter Group, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, J R McDonald.

HAL CMD R Madhavan said his company was looking forward to working with Lockheed Martin to continue addressing domestic and international market needs in the aerospace and defence sector.

In addition to this, HAL on Thursday signed a MoU with MIDHANI for development and production of composite raw materials. This is the first time that such an MoU has been signed for composite raw materials.

The MoU was signed by Mr R. Madhavan, CMD (HAL) and Dr S K Jha, CMD (MIDHANI) in the presence of other Senior officials.

Both the MoUs were signed at the 13th edition of Aero India, which kicked off on February 3 and is scheduled to end on February 5.

This year’s Aero India has witnessed participation of total 403 Exhibitors out of which 238 are Indian exhibitors and 165 are foreign exhibitors, data on the Aero India website showed.