The gross revenue collected in the month of December 2019, continued to rise for the second months in a row as the collection stood at 1,03,184 crore. The collections were above ₹1 lakh crore, government data showed.

This is straight a 16 per cent year-on-year jump in collections as December 2018, the gross GST collection was Rs 97,276 crore. But when IGST collected from imports is included, the total revenue collected in December, 2019, is increased by 9 percent in comparison to the revenue during December, 2018.

In November, the gross GST collection stood at Rs 1,03,492 crore.

Of the gross December GST collection at Rs 1,03,184 crore, CGST is Rs 19,962 crore, SGST is Rs 26,792 crore, IGST is Rs 48,099 crore (including Rs 21,295 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,331 crore (including Rs 847 crore collected on imports), an official statement said.

The total revenue earned by central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of December, 2019 is ₹41,776 crore for CGST and ₹42,158 crore for the SGST, the statement added.

