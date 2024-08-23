GST Network organises GST Analytics Hackathon; calls invites

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) is organising the GST Analytics Hackathon, an initiative to drive innovation in tax compliance through predictive analytics.

This challenge invites Indian students, researchers, and professionals from startups and companies to develop a predictive model for the GST analytics framework.

The Hackathon would take place over 45 days from the start of registration to the final date for submission of developed prototypes, the Ministry of Finance said.

The scheme is open to Indian nationals affiliated with academic institutions or business organizations.

Participants can compete for a total prize pool of ₹50 lakhs, which includes a first prize of ₹25 lakh, a second prize of ₹12 lakh, a third prize of ₹7 lakh, and consolation prizes worth ₹1 lakh.

Additionally, a special prize of ₹5 lakhs will be awarded to the best performing all-women team.

Prospective participants can register and access detailed information, including data sets and competition guidelines, at: https://event.data.gov.in/event/gst-analytics-hackathon/.