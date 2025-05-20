Growth of eight key infra industries plunges to an eight-month low of 0.5%

Output growth of eight key infrastructure industries plunged to an eight-month low of 0.5% year-on-year in April, down from an upwardly revised figure of 4.6% in March.

The production of Cement, Coal, Steel, Electricity, and Natural Gas recorded positive growth in April, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

The slowdown was primarily due to declines in the output of refinery products and fertilisers, along with the impact of a high base.

Coal production increased by 3.5% in April compared to the same month last year, with its cumulative index increasing by 5.1% during April to March 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production increased by 6.7% in April, and its cumulative index increased by 6.3% from April to March.

Steel production increased by 3% in April, while Electricity generation increased by 1%.