Gross leasing of office space rises 11% to 178 lakh sq ft across 7 major cities: Data

During the April-June period, the gross leasing of office space rose 11 per cent to 178 lakh sq ft across seven major cities. According to Real estate consultant Colliers, the rise was riding on healthy demand from corporates despite global economic uncertainties.

The gross leasing stood at 161 lakh sq ft in the year-ago period across seven major cities, the data said.

Real estate consultant Colliers India data showed that demand for workspace increased in six cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune.

Of the total 178 lakh sq ft of leasing in the June quarter across all these seven cities, Colliers India noted that 135 lakh sq ft of office spaces were picked up directly by corporates, while 43 lakh sq ft spaces were taken by co-working operators, which set up their centres and then sub-lease the areas to end-users.

As per the data, leasing activities in Bengaluru remained flat at 48 lakh sq ft in April-June 2025 compared to 48 lakh sq ft in the year-ago period.

Further in Chennai, the demand increased 30 per cent to 26 lakh sq ft in the second quarter of 2025 from 20 lakh sq ft in the year-ago period.

Leasing of office space rose 16 per cent in Delhi-NCR to 22 lakh sq ft from 19 lakh sq ft, and Hyderabad saw a 23 per cent rise in demand to 32 lakh sq ft from 26 lakh sq ft.

In Kolkata, the demand doubled to 6 lakh sq ft from 3 lakh sq ft, while the gross leasing of office space in Pune increased 60 per cent to 16 lakh sq ft from 10 lakh sq ft.

However, the leasing of workspaces fell 20 per cent in Mumbai to 28 lakh sq ft during the period under review from 35 lakh sq ft in the corresponding period of the preceding year.