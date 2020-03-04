The government is in the process of formulating a National Retail Trade policy, said the Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the policy would create a conducive environment for retail trade along with simplifying the regulations.

“As the National Retail Trade Policy is under formulation after which implementation will happen, it is not possible to give timeline for implementation,” he added.

The much-anticipated retail policy has been on the anvil for some time now. Views of the state governments are also likely to be sought and considered while framing the policy.

(With input from agencies)