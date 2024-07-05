Govt makes ISI mark mandatory for stainless steel and aluminium utensils

The Union Government has mandated conformity to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for stainless steel and aluminium utensils, a move that aims to enhance kitchen safety, quality, and efficiency.

According to the Quality Control Order issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on March 14, 2024, the ISI mark would be compulsory for such utensils. Non-compliance is punishable, emphasising the government’s commitment to consumer safety and product integrity.

It is to be noted that the stainless steel utensils have long been favoured in kitchens worldwide for their durability, versatility, and sleek appearance. Comprising an alloy of steel with chromium and other metals such as nickel, molybdenum, and manganese, stainless steel is renowned for its enhanced corrosion resistance and robust mechanical properties.

The BIS has codified these attributes in the Indian Standard IS 14756:2022, which specifies the requirements for various types of utensils used in cooking, serving, dining, and storage.

The IS 14756:2022 standard encompasses safe composition of materials used in manufacturing, uniformity and practicality in utensil design, mandating high-quality craftsmanship and aesthetic appeal, tests like the staining test, mechanical shock test, thermal shock test, dry heat test, coating thickness test, nominal capacity test, flame stability test, and specific tests for utensils with tempered glass lids.

Aluminium utensils are another cornerstone of both household and professional kitchens, valued for their lightweight nature, excellent heat conductivity, affordability, and durability.

The BIS has developed the Indian Standard IS 1660:2024, which outlines the specifications for wrought and cast aluminium utensils up to 30 litres in capacity including hard anodised and non-stick unreinforced plastic coating. This standard ensures that aluminium utensils meet the highest material quality and performance standards.

Key elements of the IS 1660:2024 standard include overall quality and thickness of materials used, use of appropriate grades as per IS 21 for wrought utensils and IS 617 for cast utensils, detailing the shapes, dimensions, and workmanship needed for high-quality utensils.

It also includes performance tests including specific tests for aluminium lunch boxes to ensure durability and safety.

Similar to stainless steel utensils, aluminium utensils are also subjected to the mandatory certification as per the Quality Control Order dated March 14, 2024.

This ensures that no person can manufacture, import, sell, distribute, store, hire, lease, or exhibit for sale any aluminium utensils that do not meet the BIS standards and bear the BIS Standard Mark.

Violations of this mandate are subject to legal penalties, reinforcing the importance of compliance in safeguarding public health and maintaining trust in kitchenware products.