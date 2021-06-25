Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today held a high-level consultation meeting with OPEC Secretary General HE Dr Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo.

Pradhan flagged concerns over the increasing crude oil prices and its impact on consumers as well as on smart economic recovery. He emphasised that high crude prices are adding significant inflationary pressure on India.

Both sides discussed recent oil market developments, trends in oil demand recoveries, economic growth forecasts and overcoming energy challenges among other issues of mutual interest. Pradhan reiterated his request of phasing out production cuts and also emphasised that crude prices should remain within a reasonable band, which will be in the collective interests of both consumers and producers and will encourage a consumption-led recovery.

Pradhan conveyed his deep appreciation to OPEC, Secretary General HE Dr Barkindo and to key partner countries—Saudi Arabia and the UAE, for their support to India during the second wave of the Covid pandemic, especially with supplies of medicines, ISO containers, LMO and vital petroleum products. He expressed happiness on OPEC’s analysis which shows that India will be the fastest growing emerging market economy in 2021.

India has been expanding technical cooperation, exchange of experts and other collaborations with OPEC since the first High-Level OPEC-India Energy.