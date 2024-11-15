Govt committed to enhancing farmers’ incomes: Devesh Chaturvedi

The government is not only committed to ensuring food security but also to enhancing farmers’ incomes and improving nutritional security for the population, according to Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

He made these remarks when Australian High Commissioner Philip Green paid a courtesy call on him at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Dr Chaturvedi highlighted key initiatives such as crop diversification, the promotion of exports, achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses, and the strengthening of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) as vital components of India’s agricultural strategy.

He also stressed the importance of technological advancements, including precision agriculture, the Digital Agriculture Mission, and the mechanisation of small farms, in modernising the sector. Additionally, he acknowledged the growing role of startups in driving innovation and transformation in agriculture.

The meeting provided India and Australia an important platform to further strengthen the bilateral relationship and to explore new opportunities for collaboration in the agriculture and allied sectors.

Dr. Chaturvedi underscored the significance of the longstanding and multifaceted partnership between India and Australia, with particular focus on the agricultural sector.

Mr. Green, in turn, highlighted the importance of agriculture in Australia’s priorities and the potential for enhanced collaboration between the two nations. He expressed keen interest in exploring opportunities with India in the agritech sector and emphasised the importance of strengthening trade ties to further these objectives.

He also stressed the need for continued engagement to identify and unlock new opportunities for trade and cooperation.

Both sides agreed on the importance of advancing collaboration across various areas, including agri-tech, horticulture, digital agriculture, and agricultural machinery.