Govt appoints Sat Pal Bhanoo as interim MD & CEO of LIC

The government has appointed Sat Pal Bhanoo, Managing Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of the Corporation for three months.

He will hold interim charge for three months—from 8 June to 7 September 2025—or until a regular incumbent assumes office, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

As per the notification issued by the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, the interim role will last until September 07, 2025, or until a regular incumbent assumes charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Bhanoo has been assigned the financial and administrative powers and functions of the CEO & MD of the Corporation, following the completion of Siddhartha Mohanty’s term as CEO & MD.

He brings with him over 30 years of experience within the insurance giant. Before his elevation as Managing Director, he served as the Zonal Manager of LIC’s Central Zone in Bhopal.

He has held several key positions, including Senior Divisional Manager for Bangalore-I and Shimla divisions; Regional Manager for Micro Insurance, Corporate Communications, and Personnel & Industrial Relations in LIC’s Northern Zone, New Delhi; and Chief (Marketing/Senior Business Associate) at the Central Office in Mumbai.