Government monitors price volatility of TOP crops to help farmers

In wake of high volatility in the prices of Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) Centre has started monitoring the prices through a Market Intelligence and Early Warning System (MIEWS) portal to keep a close watch on the price volatility through NAFED (National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India).

Using MIEWS, the government monitors the price movement of Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) and gives a wakeup call to all departments concerned of state governments so as they could take corrective measures accordingly.

“Ministry of Food Processing Industries also provides transportation and storage subsidy @50% for notified fruits and vegetables including (TOP) crops at the time of glut situation during harvest season under short term intervention of scheme of Operation Greens (OG) which helps in price stabilization for farmers as well as consumers,” said Food Processing Industries Minister Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha here on Friday.

The TOP crop depends upon several factors including weather conditions that cause fluctuations in prices. Government further assists TOP farmers from non-traditional areas to fetch good prices.