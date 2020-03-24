Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced slew of measures, reliefs across various sectors keeping the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in view.

“The date to file income tax return for financial year 2018-19 has been extended to June 30, 2020. For delayed payment, interest rates reduced to nine per cent from 12 per cent,” Sitharaman said during a news video conference.

She also said that the date for linking Aadhar card is also extended to June 30.

“The deadline to link Aadhaar to PAN card has also been extended to June 30, 2020,” she further said.

She started her addressal saying that the government is very close to coming up with an economic package.

“Work is going on and we are very close to coming up with an economic package that will be announced sooner rather than later,” said the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The relief comes amidst the whole country has come to a standstill due to the lockdown imposed in major parts of the nation. Various sectors and employees are reeling due to the lockdown, which is imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Covid-19 cases in India increased to 492. So far, the pandemic has claimed more than 14,500 lives globally.