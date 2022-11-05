Follow Us:
Gold price today, 5. Nov. 2022

10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 51,280 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 47,000.

SNS | November 5, 2022 10:34 am

(photo: IANSLIFE)

On November 5, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat observed significant hike.  10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 51,280 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 47,000.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,240     Rs 50,430
Mumbai     Rs 47,000     Rs 51,280
Kolkata     Rs 47,000     Rs 51,280
Chennai     Rs 47,160     Rs 50,450
Ahmedabad     Rs 47,050     Rs 51,330
