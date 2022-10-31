Follow Us:
  1. Home » Business » Gold price today, 31. 0ct. 2022

Gold price today, 31. 0ct. 2022

10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 52,285 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 47,927.

SNS | October 31, 2022 10:55 am

On October 31, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights has  decreased in several cities.  10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 52,285 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 47,927.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,750     Rs 50,990
Mumbai     Rs 46,600     Rs 50,840
Kolkata     Rs 46,600     Rs 50,840
Chennai     Rs 47,150     Rs 51,440
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,650     Rs 50,910
