Gold price today, 19. Sep. 2022

On September 19, 2022, the price of 24 and 22 carat gold in India remain unchanged. On Monday, the price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 49,340, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 45,200.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities 22 Carat/10g 24 Carat/10g Delhi Rs 46,000 Rs 50,170 Mumbai Rs 45,850 Rs 50,020 Kolkata Rs 45,850 Rs 50,020 Chennai Rs 46,320 Rs 50,530 Ahmedabad Rs 45,900 Rs 50,070

Data – goodreturns.in