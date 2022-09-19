Follow Us:
  1. Home » Business » Gold price today, 19. Sep. 2022

Gold price today, 19. Sep. 2022

On September 19, 2022, the price of 24 and 22 carat gold in India remain unchanged. On Monday, the price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 49,340, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 45,200.

SNS | New Delhi | September 19, 2022 10:29 am

Gold price today Gold price today, gold price in india, gold market update,

Gold price today,

On September 19, 2022, the price of 24 and 22 carat gold in India remain unchanged. On Monday, the price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 49,340, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 45,200.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,000     Rs 50,170
Mumbai     Rs 45,850     Rs 50,020
Kolkata     Rs 45,850     Rs 50,020
Chennai     Rs 46,320     Rs 50,530
Ahmedabad     Rs 45,900     Rs 50,070

 

Data –  goodreturns.in

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Gold price today, 17. Sep. 2022
Gold price today, 16. Sep. 2022
Gold price today, 15. Sep. 2022