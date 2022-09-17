Gold price today, 17. Sep. 2022

On September 17, 2022, the price of 24 and 22 carat gold in India has continued to drop. As of Saturday, the price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 49,960, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 45,800.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities 22 Carat/10g 24 Carat/10g Delhi Rs 46,100 Rs 50,280 Mumbai Rs 45,950 Rs 50,130 Kolkata Rs 45,950 Rs 50,130 Chennai Rs 46,400 Rs 50,620 Ahmedabad Rs 46,000 Rs 50,180

Data – goodreturns.in