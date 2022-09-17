Follow Us:
Gold price today, 17. Sep. 2022

On September 17, 2022, the price of 24 and 22 carat gold in India has continued to drop. As of Saturday, the price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 49,960, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 45,800.

SNS | New Delhi | September 17, 2022 11:05 am

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,100     Rs 50,280
Mumbai     Rs 45,950     Rs 50,130
Kolkata     Rs 45,950     Rs 50,130
Chennai     Rs 46,400     Rs 50,620
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,000     Rs 50,180

 

Data –  goodreturns.in

