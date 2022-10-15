Follow Us:
Gold price today, 15. 0ct. 2022

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

SNS | October 15, 2022 11:01 am

(Picture Credits - Twitter)

On October 15, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights has slightly decreased,   10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 50,290 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 47,350.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,350     Rs 50,550
Mumbai     Rs 46,200     Rs 50,400
Kolkata     Rs 46,200     Rs 51,400
Chennai     Rs 46,900     Rs 51,160
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,250     Rs 50,450
