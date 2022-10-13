Follow Us:
Gold price today, 13. 0ct. 2022

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

SNS | October 13, 2022 10:55 am

(photo: IANSLIFE)

On October 13, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights has slightly increased,   10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 50,760 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,490.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,900     Rs 51,150
Mumbai     Rs 46,750     Rs 51,000
Kolkata     Rs 46,750     Rs 51,000
Chennai     Rs 47,400     Rs 51,710
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,800     Rs 51,050
