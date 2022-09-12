Gold Price Today, 12. Sep. 2022

On September 12, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 24 and 22 carats remained unchanged. As of Monday, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 50,880, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,600.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today-