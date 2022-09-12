Follow Us:
Gold Price Today, 12. Sep. 2022

On September 12, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 24 and 22 carats remained unchanged. As of Monday, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 50,880, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,600

SNS | New Delhi | September 12, 2022 10:53 am

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,900     Rs 51,150
Mumbai     Rs 46,750     Rs 51,000
Kolkata     Rs 46,750     Rs 51,000
Chennai     Rs 47,250     Rs 51,550
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,800     Rs 51,050
