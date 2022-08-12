Global EV witnesses 4.2 million sales in first half, China leads

The world saw sales of 4.2 million electric vehicles in the Q1 of this current year, a 63 percent growth from a similarperiod last year, another report has shown.

China alone saw the sale of 2.4 million EVs, 26 percent of all passenger cars conveyed in the country against only 10% in the first half of 2021, as per most recent Canalys research.

EVs include battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

“EV sales in Mainland China more than doubled in H1 2022 and it is now by far the biggest EV market. Fifty-seven per cent of global EV sales were in Mainland China. With 118 per cent year-on-year growth, it is the fastest-growing market as well,” said Jason Low, principal analyst at Canalys.

“With this momentum and strong consumer demand, EV sales should top 5 million by the end of 2022 in the country,” Low added.

Interest and demands for EVs has kept on developing in 2022 with a few new EV models previously sent off this year.

Rising fuel costs have additionally supported request and the government incentives help buyers.

However, supply is still terribly constrained and longer waiting time of many months for conveyance are normal, said the report.

While 1.1 million EVs were delivered to new owners in Europe, 414,000 EVs were delivered to the US clients in H1 2022.

Tesla was the third greatest automaker in Mainland China in the Q1 of this current year. It delivered nearly 200,000 vehicles to clients during this period.

More than 413,000 EVs were sold in the US in H1 2022, including north of 64,000 electric pick-up trucks.

“Despite the improved range of vehicle types and EVs from more brands, Tesla still accounted for almost 60 per cent of sales in the US in H1 2022,” said Chris Jones, VP and chief analyst.

Tesla is the leader in the BEV segment, with a strong performance from its Model Y and Model 3 accounting for 565,000 of vehicles sold during H1 2022, giving it a market share of 14 per cent.

(inputs from IANS)