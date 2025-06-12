Global crypto market continues strong rally with 10.3% m-o-m gain in May

The global cryptocurrency market continued its strong rally in May 2025, posting a 10.3 per cent month-on-month gain, according to the latest report from Binance Research, the research and analysis arm of Binance.

The surge came despite heightened volatility triggered by ongoing uncertainty in global trade policies, it added.

Binance Research attributes the market’s bullish performance to renewed institutional interest, growing corporate adoption, and positive developments across the DeFi and stablecoin ecosystems. The report highlights the increasing maturity of the digital asset space, with growing involvement from traditional financial players and corporates.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead the Charge

Bitcoin (BTC) rose 11.1 per cent during May, reaching a record high of USD 111,970 before facing a minor pullback. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) registered a significant 43.9 per cent monthly gain, driven by the successful rollout of its Pectra upgrade, which enhanced scalability, security, and developer experience, rekindling investor optimism in Ethereum’s long-term prospects.

The report further highlighted that several altcoins mirrored the broader market upswing with

Dogecoin (DOGE) jumped 12.9 per cent after 21Shares filed for a spot DOGE ETF, prompting a 528 per cent surge in active addresses.

Solana (SOL) climbed 9.3 per cent, buoyed by institutional inflows and treasury allocations by DeFi-focused firms, while BNB gained 10.1 per cent following the USD 2 billion launch of the stablecoin USD1 on the BNB Chain.

The DeFi sector emerged as the top performer, with total value locked (TVL) increasing 21.4 per cent month-on-month, outpacing Bitcoin’s own gains. The growth was largely attributed to expanding activity on Ethereum and its Layer 2 networks, particularly Base, the report highlighted.

Stablecoin activity continued to climb, recording a 4.5 per cent increase, with the total market capitalization surpassing USD250 billion for the 20th consecutive month. In parallel, the NFT sector experienced a revival, with total sales volume rising by 22.5 per cent. Notably, Bitcoin NFTs, including Ordinals and BRC-20 collections, saw a 14.4 per cent boost.

Further, the US-listed Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded USD 5.25 billion in net inflows, the highest since November 2024.

However, the final two trading days of May saw USD 962 million in outflows, signaling a note of investor caution amid rising interest rates and macroeconomic concerns.

Since April, over 100,000 BTC have been added to corporate balance sheets, with more than 25 companies disclosing their holdings publicly.