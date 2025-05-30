GDP to grow by 6.5% in Financial Year 2024-25, estimates NSO Data

Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 6.5 per cent in the Financial Year 2024-25 while the nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 9.8 per cent, government said on Friday.

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the Real GDP and Nominal GDP have been estimated to grow by 7.4 per cent and 10.8 per cent respectively in Q4.

Real GDP is estimated to attain a level of Rs 187.97 lakh crore in FY25, against the First Revised Estimates of GDP for the FY24 of Rs 176.51 lakh crore.

The Nominal GDP is estimated to attain a level of Rs 330.68 lakh crore in FY25, against Rs 301.23 lakh crore in FY24.

Real Gross Value Addeed (GVA) is estimated at Rs 171.87 lakh crore in the FY25, against Rs 161.51 lakh crore in FY24, registering a growth rate of 6.4 per cent.

Nominal GVA is estimated to attain a level of Rs 300.22 lakh crore during FY25, against Rs 274.13 lakh crore in FY24, showing a growth rate of 9.5 per cent.

According to the NSO data, the Construction sector is estimated to record a growth rate of 9.4 per cent in FY 2024-25, followed by 8.9 per cent growth rate in Public Administration, Defence & Other Services sector and 7.2 per cent growth rate in Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services sector.

Further, the Primary Sector has seen 4.4 per cent growth rate as compared to growth rate of 2.7per cent observed in previous financial year. During Q4 of FY 2024-25, this sector has observed 5.0 per cent growth rate as compared to 0.8 per cent growth rate in Q4 of previous financial year.