Gautam Adani promises Rs 10,000 cr investment in West Bengal

Adani Group will invest an amount of around Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal in the next few years, according to the group chairman and founder, Gautam Adani.

He made this announcement while addressing the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)-2022, the annual event organised by the West Bengal government to showcase the state as an ideal investment destination.

“We plan to make an investment to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal in the next few years. This investment will be mainly in sectors like under-sea cables, data centres and warehouses. This will provide direct and indirect employment to around 25,000 people. As we make these investments, we will bring in the state world-class technology,” Adani said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Adani Group chairman and founder was all praises for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, especially on the point of ensuring the arrest of man-days lost in the state because of various factors. “I wholeheartedly thank the chief minister for inviting me to this summit. I am sure that Bengal will move ahead under her dynamic leadership,” he said.

Chief Minister Banerjee reacted to an earlier statement made by state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar where he stressed on strong Centre-state relationship to ensure economic development in the state by attracting new investment.

“I want to tell the honourable Governor that we are all ready to cooperate with the Union governor to ensure the economic development of the state and country. But I would also like to request the honourable government to take the matter with the Union government so that we receive central assistance. At the same time on behalf of the industrialists, they should not be disturbed,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mamata Banerjee also tried to address the concern of the industrialists regarding land-related issues. “We have a land policy in place. We have evolved a system where a potential investor applying for land will get to know about the land status within seven days from the day of application, she said.

The chief minister also indirectly reacted to the Governor’s earlier statement on “accommodating opposite views”.

“We might have some differences with other political parties. But we do not divide people on the basis of caste, religion and language,” she said.