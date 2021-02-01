Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed to a hike in the capital expenditure for FY2021-22 to Rs 5.54 lakh crore, from Rs 4.39 lakh crore in the current financial year.

While presenting the Budget 2021-22, the minister said that Railways will monetise dedicated freight corridors.

The Budget estimate of capital expenditure for FY2020-21 was Rs 4.12 lakh crore.

During her speech, she also announced that pipelines of GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will be monetised.

Along with this, she added that national monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched.