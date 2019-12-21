Ahead of Union Budget 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started consultations with the experts, on the same lines, the minister held a meeting with a few leading economists on Friday in the national capital.

The meeting focused on government’s target of achieving $5-trillion mark, along with job-orientation and improvement in manufacturing and service sectors. During the meeting the minister and economists also talked about the inflation, revival of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), fiscal arithmetic, monetary transmission, and government’s fiscal prudence.

As per the latest release from the Finance Ministry, the economists were optimistic about the country’s growth and ways through which the government can achieve its $5-trillion economy target.

The meeting saw several suggestions from economists including, attracting more investment, faster resolution of policy issues, fiscal management, simplification GST and others.

The meeting was attended by Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse, Rathin Roy of NIFP, Shekhar Shah of NCAER, economist Arvind Virmani, Surjit S Bhalla of O(X)US Investment, Abheek Barua of HDFC Bank, Soumya Kanti Ghosh of State Bank of India, and Ajit Ranade of Aditya Birla Group, reports stated.

