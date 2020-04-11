E-commerce platform Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products Limited have joined hands to fulfil the increased demand of essential grocery items and to launch a distribution solution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Tata Consumer Products distributors will list as marketplace sellers on the Flipkart platform, a joint statement said.

Consumers can use the Flipkart platform to buy different Tata products including various combo packs of essential products such as beverages (Tata Tea and Coffee) and foods (Tata Sampann Spices, Pulses, and Nutri mixes).

The product combinations have been curated keeping in mind the specific needs of Indian consumers, while also offering them significant cost benefits, the statement said.

Flipkart’s marketplace supply chain will fulfil the orders by picking up these essentials combinations from Tata Consumer Company distributors and delivering them to customers using its network of delivery executives.

The distribution system is already operational in Bengaluru, and the companies plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming week and tier-II towns soon.

“With the support of the government and local authorities, we are able to innovate unique distribution and supply chain models that enable us to serve communities in India,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.