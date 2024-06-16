Five of top-10 most valued firms added over Rs 85000 crore in market valuation

Last week (from June 10 to 14), the five of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 85,582.21 crore in market valuation.

The market extended the winning run for the second consecutive week with benchmarks hitting fresh record highs led by moderate US and domestic inflation print, positive global markets, FIIs buying and inline FOMC meeting outcome.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the biggest gainer, in-line with positive trend in equities.

BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 299.41 points or 0.39% and hit its all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13.

Among the top 10, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and LIC were the gainers.

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC faced erosion from their market valuation. These five firms together lost Rs 84,704.81 crore from market valuation.

The top among them was the LIC whose valuation jumped Rs 46,425.48 crore to Rs 6,74,877.25 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 18,639.61 crore to Rs 12,14,965.13 crore while that of the State Bank of India climbed Rs 9,192.35 crore to Rs 7,49,845.89 crore.

However, the ICICI Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 11,179.27 crore to Rs 7,77,795.90 crore

The mcap of TCS tumbled Rs 22,052.24 crore to Rs 13,86,433.05 crore and that of Infosys eroded by Rs 18,600.5 crore to Rs 6,18,030.37 crore.

Reliance Industries added Rs 10,216.41 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 19,98,957.88 crore.

However, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever dropped by Rs 22,885.02 crore to Rs 5,82,522.41 crore.

Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 1,108.36 crore to Rs 8,11,524.37 crore. ITC went lower by Rs 9,987.78 crore to Rs 5,38,216.34 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm in the pack of top-10 companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

This week, BSE Sensex added 299.41 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 76,992.77, while Nifty50 index gained 175.45 points or 0.75 percent to end at 23,465.60. During the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 touched their fresh record highs of 77,145.46 and 23,490.40, respectively.