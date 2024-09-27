FCI’s silo projects strengthen storage and transportation infrastructure

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has successfully developed several state-of-the-art silo projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model toward modernisation of India’s food grain supply chain, ensuring efficient and sustainable storage and movement of essential commodities.

These projects were undertaken as part of 100 days’ achievements of the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The silos are equipped with modern technology to ensure better preservation of grains, reduced losses, and support to farmers by providing improved procurement facilities.

The latest addition to FCI’s infrastructure includes six operational silos strategically located in different regions of the country — two are located in Bihar (Darbhanga and Samastipur), three in Punjab (Sahnewal, Chheheratta and Batala) and one in Gujarat (Baroda).

These silo projects, built on a Design, Build, Finance, Own & Operate (DBFOO) or Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) basis, have been developed with private investment and are now fully operational.

Darbhanga Silo Project includes a 50,000 MT storage capacity and a dedicated railway siding. It was completed and commissioned in April 2024 and is now fully operational. Samastipur Silo Project has a 50,000 MT capacity. It was completed in May 2024 and is operational now.

Sahnewal Silo Project features a 50,000 MT capacity and supports local farmers by improving grain procurement and storage efficiency in Punjab. The project was completed in May 2024.

Chheheratta Silo Project, located in Amritsar, has a 50,000 MT storage capacity. It was completed in May 2024 and now provides essential storage for grains procured from farmers in the region.

Batala Silo Project, located in Gurdaspur, was completed in June 2024. With a 50,000 MT capacity, it further enhances FCI’s storage infrastructure in the region, benefiting numerous local farmers.

Baroda Silo Project, with a 50,000 MT storage capacity, was completed in May 2024 and is operational, enhancing grain storage capabilities in the region.

These silos will significantly enhance the FCI’s ability to ensure food security in several critical ways including Enhanced Storage Capacity, Better Preservation, Reduced Losses, Efficient Handling, and Bulk Storage.

These projects also support automated systems and enable better quality control of stored grains. Built with integrated rail and road transportation links, the facilities are designed for mechanised bulk loading and unloading and help lower operating costs.

These silo projects and transportation initiatives are part of FCI’s broader efforts to ensure food security and reduce losses by improving storage and transportation infrastructure.