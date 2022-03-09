Fashion e-comm start-up Madbow ventures ltd eyes over Rs 100 cr revenue in next 18-24 months

Madbow Ventures Ltd is one of the leading names in the fashion industry. Co-founded by Naveen Mahlawat in August 2016, it is a platform for brands where it creates brands across the categories and moves them to scale them at a fast pace with the help of technology, marketing & years of experience in operations to make successful D2C brands.

Currently, Madbow has a few in-house brands catering to lifestyle and fashion like stalkbae.com, streetstylestalk.com, slaydeal.com, lovedamoda & SlayXO.com. All these websites cater to different customer segments like one deals particularly to the masses segment whereas StalkBae is more toward the premium products. The brand has a base of around 12,00,000 + satisfied customers in a market of more than 25K serviceable PIN codes throughout India. Recently in 2021, Madbow owned an export license and catered to international borders like Europe and Africa.

Madbow’s private label brands have got huge success on social media and have collected more than 1M followers on social media. At the same time brand/label

Revenue Targets

Since its inception, the company has sown a positive growth rate. MadBow Ventures Ltd is targeting to close FY 2021-22 with GMV of 30CR revenue whereas their aim for the next 18-24 months is at least 100-120 CR. During the last 12 months, Madbow has received more than 600K Orders across all the channels.

Expansion Plans

The fashion e-commerce started the business from the scratch and currently owns 5 fashion labels into Western wear, Footwear, Lingerie with more than 1500 SKUs in total across the categories. MadBow Ventures Ltd is planning to launch fashion brands /labels into kids, ethnic, high fashion, cosmetics & General merchandising as well bringing all the fashion and lifestyle requirements under one roof. After experiencing amazing responses from various events and exhibitions, the management is also planning for 100+ MBO stores & 10 EBO by end of 2022.

Recently Madbow has done strategic tie-ups with leading marketplace players like Myntra, AJIO, Amazon Fashion etc and provided curated designs after discussing with their fashion teams.

Fund Raising

Currently, Planify is a strategic investment banker for Madbow Ventures for fundraising. Rajesh Singla, CEO of Planify told “We have seen great traction from the investors for Madbow Ventures Ltd. Investors today are looking for positive cash flow companies which can scale the business exponentially. Madbow fits this investment framework beautifully.” The company is raising funds for expansion with the help of investment banking firm Planify & GYC Advisory.

Funds and IPOS

With a blueprint of the expansion ready, Naveen Mahlawat, also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MadBow Ventures Ltd., discusses sourcing funds in the coming months. “We are in constant talks to raise $5M funds in the coming months and is expecting to float our Initial Public Offerings (IPO) in the next 24-36 months. There is a lot of demand for the latest fashion and with our in-house designing, we introduce innovative designs of garments and footwear to bring freshness in our portals at reasonable rates.”, says Naveen Mahlawat.

The brand is promoting itself majorly through new-age marketing channels like social media platforms, Influencer marketing, roadshows like participating in events and exhibitions on a pan India basis. Madbow built its competency in retail tech over time and have developed their own private label brands with unmatchable quality and competitive pricing of products. The brand is growing rapidly with repeat and referral customers since 2016.