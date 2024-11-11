Equity mutual funds record inflow of over Rs 41000 crore in Oct

In October, equity mutual funds witnessed a record inflow of Rs 41,887 crore, marking a surge of over 21 per cent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Monday.This was fuelled by robust investments in thematic funds.

The move also marks the 44th consecutive month of net inflow in the equity-oriented funds, highlighting the ever-increasing appeal of mutual funds among investors. Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed an inflow Rs 2.4 trillion in October, after an outflow of Rs 71,114 crore in September.

The huge inflow was due to investments to the tune of Rs 1.57 trillion into debt schemes.The industry’s net assets under management rose to Rs 67.25 trillion last month from Rs 67 trillion in September.

As per the data, equity-oriented schemes witnessed an inflow of Rs 41,887 crore in October, as compared to Rs 34,419 crore in September. Before this, equity schemes saw an inflow of Rs 40,608 crore in June.

Within the equity schemes, sectoral thematic attracted investors with the highest net inflows of Rs 12,279 crore during the month under review. However, flow in the segment was less compared to Rs 13,255 crore in September.