EPFO registers 3.99% growth in Feb with net addition of 16.10 lakh members

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) added 16.10 lakh members in the month of February registering an year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.99% in net payroll additions.

EPFO enrolled around 7.39 lakh new subscribers attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO’s successful outreach programs.

In terms of the female members, around 2.08 lakhs new subscribers joined EPFO in February that depicts year-over-year growth of 1.26% compared to last year.

Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 3.37 lakh, a significant year over year growth of 9.23% compared to February 2024. The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

For those in the age group of 18 to 25, 4.27 lakh new subscribers were added constituting a significant 57.71% of the total new subscribers. The net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 is approximately 6.78 lakh reflecting a growth of 3.01%.

This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

Approximately 13.18 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO depicting a significant 11.85% year-over-year growth.

Of the total net payroll addition, around 41.72% addition is from expert services consisting of manpower suppliers, normal contractors, security services, miscellaneous activities etc.