The digital payment solution company, ‘ePayLater’ witnessed a spike in train ticket bookings in March, especially around the festival of colours Holi.

As per the company’s data, ticket booking pattern showed that New Delhi, Madras, Secunderabad, Howrah, Pune, Punjab were among the top destinations for travelers.

The data further showed that the majority of the train bookings, i.e. 40 per cent, were made during first two weeks of February.

Out of the total bookings, the company witnessed a sharp drop of solo female passengers in its ‘special ladies’ quota,’ from 3-4 per cent to 1 per cent.

As company’s name suggests, users have the facility to book the train tickets on ePayLater and make the payment afterwards. The government recognised startup as it offers frequent online purchasers to buy interest-free tickets for a period of 14 days. ePayLater has partnered with IRCTC, PVR, MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Tata Croma, to name a few.

Like any other credit services that allow you to buy and pay later, ePayLater, lets the traveler buy his train tickets on credit. The traveler would have to pay 3.50 per cent as charges, plus applicable taxes. Failure to repay the payment in mentioned 14-day period would lead to levy of penal interest at the rate of 36 per cent per annum. It may also lead to the deactivation of the user’s account.