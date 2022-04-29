Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) wins ‘Green Brand of The Year’ Award at the IAA Olive Crown Awards 2022

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power won the ‘Green Brand of The Year’title at the prestigious Olive Crown Award 2022, organized under the India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IC-IAA). EESL has been conferred the award for the ‘Now or Never’ campaign, which was aimed at encouraging people to transition to sustainable and energy-efficient practices and increase awareness about EESL’s programs and offerings under the energy efficiency domain.Gracing the event with his august presence was Shri Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Environment and Tourism, Govt. of Maharashtra, who was also the Chief Guest for the event.

Mr. Arun Kumar Mishra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), EESL, said “We are honored to win this recognition for our energy efficiency initiatives. We firmly believe it’s ‘Now Or Never’ to actively work towards the transition to clean energy. The campaign is representative of the urgency of transition to sustainable and energy efficient lifestyle.”

Mr. Animesh Mishra, Chief General Manager, EESL said,“Winning the Green Brand of the Year title is symbolic of our dedication and commitment to lead India towards a sustainable and energy secure future. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of India’s journey towards sustainable practices. EESL is committed towards bringing a positive transformation in the energy consumption habits of people in India.”

As part of the Now or Never campaign awareness campaign, EESL created an engaging strategy to educate and urge people to adopt energy efficient appliances like LED bulbs and lights, BLDC fans, Super-Efficient ACs and IE3 motors (for industries). Additionally, the campaign was also focused on increasing awareness about some of the most successful programmes of EESL — like Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP), Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA), Smart Metering National Programme (SMNP), National E-Mobility Programme, Decentralized Solar Power Plant Programme and Building Energy Efficiency Programme. All these programmes have helped in reducing annual energy consumption by 57 billion units andavoided peak demand of 11,200 MW. They have also helped in reducing our CO2 emission by 45.5 million tonnes annually, which showcases EESL’s commitment to accelerate India’s path towards carbon neutrality.

About EESL:

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), under the administrative control of Ministry of Power, Government of India, is working towards mainstreaming energy efficiency and is implementing the world’s largest energy efficiency portfolio in the country. Driven by the mission of Enabling More – more efficiency, more innovation, EESL aims to create market access for efficient and future-ready transformative solutions that create a win-win situation for every stakeholder. By 2020, EESL seeks to be a $1.5 billion-dollar (Rs 10,000 crore) company putting together all the programs of EESL.

So far, EESL has distributed over 29 crore LED bulbs and retrofitted over 50 lakh LED streetlights across India through self-sustaining commercial models. It has pioneered innovative business approaches to successfully roll out large-scale programs that allow for incentive alignment across the value chain and rapidly drive transformative impact. EESL aims to leverage this implementation experience and exploit new opportunities in the overseas markets for the diversification of its portfolio. To date, EESL has begun its operations in the UK, South Asia, and South-East Asia.