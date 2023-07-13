Elon Musk launches xAI company to ‘understand true nature of universe’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) company called xAI that aims to to “understand the true nature of the universe”.

“Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality,” Musk tweeted.

According to its website, the goal is to understand the true nature of the universe.

The team is headed up by Musk and includes team members that have worked at other big names in AI, including OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and Google’s DeepMind.

The website lists Igor Babuschkin, Manuel Kroiss, Yuhuai (Tony) Wu, Christian Szegedy, Jimmy Ba, Toby Pohlen, Ross Nordeen, Kyle Kosic, Greg Yang, Guodong Zhang, and Zihang Dai as xAI team members.

“Finally launched http://x.ai. The mathematics of deep learning is profound, beautiful, and unreasonably effective. Developing the “theory of everything” for large neural networks will be central to taking AI to the next level,” tweeted Yang, a Co-founder of xAI.

“Conversely, this AI will enable everyone to understand our mathematical universe in ways unimaginable before,” he added.

The xAI team will host a Twitter Spaces on July 14, where listeners can “meet the team and ask us questions”.