Eight key office markets witness 6% decline in fresh supply of workspaces: Report

During 2024, eight major office markets saw a 6% annual decline infresh supply of workspaces, even as the demand hit an all-time high, areport by the real estate consultancy firm said.
According to Cushman & Wakefield, fresh supply of office space stood
at 451.5 lakh square feet in 2024 as against 477.9 lakh sq ft in the
preceding year.
While there was a decline in the supply of office space in Delhi-NCR,
Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, it jumped in Mumbai
and rose marginally in Bengaluru.
As per the Cushman & Wakefield, new office space supply in Mumbai
jumped more than 4 times to 83.2 lakh sq ft in 2024 from 20.5 lakh sq
ft in the preceding year while Delhi-NCR witnessed a 5% fall in new
supply to 46.8 lakh sq ft from 49.2 lakh sq ft.
In Bengaluru, the new supply grew to 133.4 lakh sq ft from 133.1 lakh
sq ft, and in Chennai, the new supply fell 59% to 21.7 lakh sq ft from
53.3 lakh sq ft.
In the other two key IT hubs, Pune saw a dip of 27% to 42.2 lakh sq ft
from 57.4 lakh sq ft, while Hyderabad witnessed a fall of 21% to 102.1
lakh sq ft from 128.6 lakh sq ft.
In Kolkata, there was no fresh supply of office space during 2024 as
against 13.2 lakh sq ft in the preceding year while in Ahmedabad, it
declined 2% last year to 22.1 lakh sq ft from 22.7 lakh sq ft in 2023
calendar year.
