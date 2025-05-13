EaseMyTrip, Cox &Kings, ixigo suspend bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan in solidarity with India

In a decisive move reflecting the current geopolitical tensions, leading agencies including EaseMyTrip, Cox &Kings and ixigo have suspended all travel packages, flights and hotel bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan in solidarity with India, following the Pahalgam attack.

The decision follows public statements by Turkey and Azerbaijan in support of Pakistan after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terror infrastructure across the border.

The two countries have expressed diplomatic support for Pakistan.

Advertisement

Following the recent escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan, a significant segment of India’s outbound travel sector is witnessing a steep decline in demand for Turkey.

Advertisement

Indian travellers and travel agents have expressed strong displeasure over Turkey’s statements of support for Pakistan during the conflict, leading to widespread cancellations and a freeze on new bookings.

Online travel bookings platform, Ixigo’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aloke Bajpai, in a post on the social media platform X on Saturday, May 10, announced that the company is suspending all hotel and flight bookings to Turkey, China & Azerbaijan amid the ongoing India and Pakistan conflict.

“Enough is Enough! Blood and Bookings won’t flow together. We are suspending all flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, China and Azerbaijan on ixigo,” said Aloke Bajpai, in his recent post on the social media platform X.

In an X post, ixigo said, In solidarity with our nation, ixigo is suspending flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China. Because when it comes to Bharat, we don’t think twice. Jai Hind”.

According to a B2B marketplace for travel agents, there has been “a sharp decline in interest for Turkey as a travel destination with nearly 80 per cent of bookings either cancelled or postponed”.

Many online travel booking platforms like Cox & Kings and Travomint have also announced the suspension of the sale of all travel packages to nations like Turkey and Azerbaijan in a move to boycott the nations.

The move from the travel booking platforms comes after Turkey condemned India’s Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and said that it increases the risks of an “all-out war” between India and Pakistan. Apart from Turkey, Azerbaijan also denounced the airstrike.

The downturn follows a deadly militant attack in Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley last month, which saw 26 innocent tourists dead. India responded with Operation Sindoor, launching airstrikes on militant infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The subsequent military exchanges heightened tensions across the region.

Amid these developments, Turkey issued a statement expressing solidarity with Pakistan, triggering a strong backlash from the Indian travel trade community and outbound travellers alike.

Meanwhile, both India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire last week.