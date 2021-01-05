Indian Railways is the backbone of the country’s logistics sector. During 2020, when most of the activities were under lockdown, Indian Railways was providing relentless services in Freight transportation in the country. Indian Railways achieved highest ever loading continuously in Sept, Oct, Nov and Dec 2020.

Indian Railways has embraced a “Freight on Priority” policy by pushing for an aggressive customer-centric approach to expand the freight carried not only from the traditional segments but also by attracting new customers to its fold.

In its commitment to take the level of customer services to new heights, Piyush Goyal, Minister for Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution has launched today (i.e. 05.01.2021) a Freight Business Development Portal as a one-stop solution for all the needs of freight customers.

The Minister said that Indian Railway is an invisible thread which connects the length and breadth of India. During the lockdown, Railway showed its resolve in delivering the essential supplies to the nation in most challenging times and keep national supply chains running.

The new portal will be a game-changer in ensuring ease of doing business with Railways. The portal will ensure that the best services are available to the clients. Indian Railway is getting future-ready. The commitment of Railways to further improve the services is unflinching.

The portal can be accessed by logging on to Indian Railways web site: https://indianrailways.gov.in/#

Or

https://www.fois.indianrail.gov.in/RailSAHAY

First of its kind dedicated Freight portal will ensure that all operations stay customer-centric, reduce the costs for logistics providers, provide online tracking facility for suppliers and also simplify the process of goods transportation.

Freight Business Development portal has been designed to replace physical processes with online ones to minimize the need for a human to human interaction. The Portal has been specially designed and developed keeping in mind the varied needs of all existing as well as new customers with a focus on ease of doing business, to bring more transparency and to provide professional support.