E-Daakhil portal, game-changer in consumer rights, implemented nationwide: Centre

The Department of Consumer Affairs on Wednesday announced the successful nationwide implementation of the E-Daakhil portal.

It said that with the recent launch of the E-Daakhil portal in Ladakh last week, the portal marked its pan-India presence.

As per the data shared by the department, at present over 2, 81,024 users have registered on the E-Daakhil portal, and 1, 98,725 cases have been filed out of which 38,453 have been disposed of.

And now with its nationwide reach, it is set to revolutionize the consumer rights landscape in India, it said.

E-Daakhil is an innovative online platform designed to streamline the consumer grievance redressal process, providing an efficient and convenient way for consumers to approach the relevant consumer forum, dispensing the need to travel and be physically present to file their grievances.

Going through restrictions on consumers due to COVID-19, the e-daakhil portal was introduced in September 2020 by the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission as inexpensive, speedy and hassle-free mechanism for filing consumer complaints.

The portal offers an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface, allowing consumers to file complaints with minimal effort.

From filing complaints to tracking their status, E-Daakhil ensures a paperless and transparent process with respect to filing of cases.

Any consumer or Advocate can sign up on the e-Daakhil platforms with the required authentication by receiving an OTP on their registered cell phone or an activation link on their registered email address. They can then move on with filing a complaint.

The portal has facilitated all aggrieved consumers to submit complaints to consumer commissions online in the comfort of their own homes, to pay the appropriate fees, and track the progress of the case online.