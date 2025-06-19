DPIIT partners with digital platform to promote inclusive entrepreneurship

In a move aimed at accelerating grassroots innovation and strengthening India’s startup ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YourStory Media Private Limited, a leading digital platform focused on entrepreneurship and innovation.

The strategic collaboration is designed to support inclusive entrepreneurship by reaching aspiring founders across Tier II, Tier III cities, and rural India.

As part of the partnership, both entities will work under the umbrella of The Bharat Project to empower one million entrepreneurs through a suite of AI-powered tools, venture launchpads, and regional-language storytelling initiatives.

Advertisement

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, emphasised the importance of inclusive platforms in scaling entrepreneurial opportunities beyond metropolitan hubs. “This partnership will play a pivotal role in expanding access to networks, knowledge, and inspirational stories, especially for emerging talent in underserved regions. It’s a step forward in our journey to make India a global innovation powerhouse,” he said.

Advertisement

The initiative also aims to utilise flagship startup events and developer-focused platforms to catalyse engagement within India’s innovation ecosystem. These efforts will include founder-investor networking, innovation showcases, and targeted support in high-potential sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI (GenAI), data technologies, and blockchain.

The MoU was formally signed by Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Secretary, DPIIT, and Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO of YourStory and The Bharat Project, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

The partnership aligns with DPIIT’s broader mission to democratise entrepreneurship and nurture emerging startup ecosystems beyond traditional urban centres.