DPIIT to organise startup India Innovation Week

The programme is expected to bring together top policymakers, industry, academia, investors, startups, and all ecosystem enablers from across the globe.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 8, 2022 9:04 am

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry will organise the Startup India Innovation Week from 10 to 16 January. This week-long virtual innovation celebration aims to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and is designed to showcase the spread and depth of entrepreneurship across India.

Startup India Innovation Week will have sessions ranging from topics such as enhancing market access opportunities, discussions with industry leaders, best practices by states, capacity building of enablers, reverse pitching by incubators, technology exhibitions, corporate connections, and more.

Stakeholders from all these segments are requested to register themselves on the portal https://www.startupindiainnovationweek.in/ to be a part of the Innovation Week.

