India’s domestic air passenger traffic grew by 3.74% at 14.41 crore in 2019, as compared to the previous year, said aviation regulator DGCA on Monday.

In 2018, the domestic air passenger traffic was at 13.89 crore, up by 18.6%.

“A bit disappointing. In 2019, we faced headwinds on account of Jet Airways but 2020 is going to be different and the double-digit growth should be back sooner rather than later,” said the DGCA’s senior official.

As per the released data, the domestic air passenger traffic in the month of December last year increased by 2.56% to 1.30 crore compared to the same month in 2018.

