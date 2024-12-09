Direct buyer-seller meet to boost trade in north east

The vibrant Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav organized by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region hosted an exclusive Buyer Seller Meet that brought together buyers from the North Eastern States and sellers from various parts of the country.

The event was aimed to foster long-term business relationships between North East India’s artisans and buyers.

The meet facilitated direct business interactions between buyers and sellers from the North Eastern Region across four key sectors including Textiles, Sericulture, Handloom & Handicrafts, Gems, Jewellery & allied, Agriculture & Horticulture and Tourism. This platform encouraged bulk orders, long-term business relationships, and immediate trade deals to boost the economic development of the region

Advertisement

Senior officers of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC); Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) graced the event with their presence.

During the opening session, Advisor, NEHHDC highlighted the advantages of the North Eastern Region and opportunities available for investment in the region. Chief Business Officer, ONDC mentioned that ONDC, a tech-based initiative, to transform the way e-commerce functions in the country by enabling e-commerce through an open protocol based on open-source specifications.

The initiative will not only facilitate the rapid adoption of e-commerce, but also boost and strengthen the growth of startups in India. By facilitating scalable and cost-effective e-commerce through the open protocol, ONDC will empower startups to grow collaboratively.

He also highlighted that the ONDC in collaboration with NEHHDC is onboarding artisans/weavers/sellers of the North Eastern Region on their platform to increase their market linkage.

Managing Director, NEHHDC appreciated the initiatives taken by MDoNER and stated that such kind of initiatives will not only help in promotion of indigenous products of the North Eastern Region but also help in economic prosperity of the local artisans/weavers/sellers of the region.

Joint Secretary, MDoNER underlined that North Eastern Region is confident for growth, with strategic investments and can emerge as a leader in various sectors. She mentioned that the Central Government and State Government through their initiatives/schemes have created a favorable environment for investment in the region. She also mentioned that all eight states provide unique opportunities to the investors for investment in the region.

MDoNER as well as all the North Eastern States are committed to extending necessary support for investment in the region.

The event featured one on one interaction of Sellers from the North Eastern States with Buyers from various parts of the country.