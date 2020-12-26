The central government will give a discount in its forthcoming sovereign gold bond scheme to investors who apply online using the digital mode.

Accordingly, the govt in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India will allow a discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to investors using the digital medium for subscription.

The issue price of the bond in the scheme which opens on December 28 is Rs 5,000 per gram. But investors getting discount will be allowed to subscribe to the bond at Rs 4,950.

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series IX) will be opened for the period December 28, 2020 – January 1, 2021 with settlement date of January 5, 2021.