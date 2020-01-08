Amid the escalating geopolitical tension between the US and Iran, India’s civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday asked its airlines to remain vigilant and take all precautionary measures when flying over the Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

“A meeting was held with all concerned airlines which operate flights over these airspaces,” a senior DGCA official was quoted by IANS as saying.

“We have sensitised them to remain vigilant and take all precautions.”

At present only Air India uses the Iran-Iraq airspace for operations to Europe and other destinations. Currently, no Indian airline flies directly to Iran.

During the early hours on Wednesday, Iran fired 15 ballistic missiles at two US military base in Iraq, killing around 80 personnel, in retaliation of US airstrikes that killed Iran’s top commander last week.

(With input from agencies)