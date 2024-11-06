DFS reviews credit disbursement to agri-allied activities by banks

M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS) reviewed the progress of credit disbursement to agri-allied activities including animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries.

The meeting was held with Public Sector Banks (PSBs) NABARD and State/ UT Level Bankers’ Committee.

The DFS secretary urged PSBs to take all necessary steps to ensure that respective targets are met during the current financial year, and stressed on the State Governments to facilitate banks in improving flow of credit to these sectors.

Nagaraju underscored the importance of the allied sector in driving agricultural growth and its employment potential in rural area and highlighted the trend of regional disparity in credit disbursement in allied activities.

The Secretary directed banks to conduct regional level assessment/meetings to ensure disbursement of credit in all areas as all regions have huge potential in allied activities.

DFS Secretary also directed NABARD to coordinate with state line departments and LDMs in identification of fish farmers and providing them benefit of KCC scheme.

He underlined Government of India’s focus on seamless access to affordable credit to allied sectors and urged all stakeholders to take all necessary steps to increase credit flow to the sector.