Dept of Food shares four pillars during first 100 days of Modi 3.0

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) on Wednesday said it has worked on four major pillars during the first 100 days of this government.

These four pillars as per the department are – Digitalization of DFPD operations, Modernizing storage and streamlining logistics in PDS, Transforming Fair Price Shops into Jan Poshan Kendras and Institutional strengthening of organizations under DFPD.

Highlighting the key achievements in the last 100 days, it said the DFPD launched a pilot program to transform 60 Fair Price Shops (FPSs) as Jan Poshan Kendra (JPK) on August 20, 2024 which envisaged to bridge the nutritional gaps among beneficiaries while providing additional revenue streams to the FPS dealers.

Advertisement

To provide real-time information to PMGKAY beneficiaries on their entitlements, withdrawals, nearest FPS, and a suite of newer value-added features for seamless and user-centric experience, DFPD launched the Mera Ration 2.0 application on 20 August 2024, it said.

DFPD also highlighted initiatives like Route Optimization study of PDS supply chain, QMS portal, and development of silos and bulk movement of foodgrains among others.

DFPD highlighted that a credit guarantee scheme (CGS-NPF) has been approved to instil confidence among the lenders to extend pledge finance against electronic Negotiable Warehouse Receipts (e-NWRs) to farmers and traders on the produce stored in WDRA registered warehouses.

Also, the department has developed a single window for submission of subsidy claims by states, claim scrutiny and approval by DFPD and to expedite the settlement process, the DFPD has developed the SCAN 2.0 portal.

Among other measures, it highlighted the record procurement of Shree Anna, increase in Ethanol production capacity to achieve the EBP targets, and the modern Video Surveillance System.

These initiatives are expected to improve food security, enhance the efficiency of PDS operations, and empower beneficiaries, it believed.